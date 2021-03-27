site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Sent to alternate camp
RotoWire Staff
Mar 26, 2021
1 min read
Bishop was optioned to the Mariners' alternate training site Friday.
Bishop saw plenty of playing time for the Mariners this spring, but he hit .150 with a double and one RBI over 19 Cactus League games. The 27-year-old has appeared in 39 major-league games across the past two seasons but won't make Seattle's Opening Day roster in 2021.
