Mariners' Braden Bishop: Set for follow-up appointment
Bishop (chest) will visit the doctor July 10 to determine whether he can resume baseball activities. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bishop landed on the injured list in mid-June after undergoing surgery to address a lacerated spleen. The 25-year-old was initially given a 6-to-8 week recovery timeline and has yet to receive clearance from the doctor, making a return in July unlikely.
