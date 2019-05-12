The Mariners optioned Bishop to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Outside of a two-hit performance May 5 in Cleveland, Bishop struggled mightily at the plate during his stint with the big club, going 0-for-15 across his other six appearances. The Mariners will replace him on the active roster with a reliever in Parker Markel, but Bishop's demotion may ultimately signal that Mallex Smith could soon be back from Triple-A to restore some depth in the outfield.

