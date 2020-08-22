Bishop isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.
Bishop had drawn starts in the outfield in the previous three game and could see an uptick in playing time in the coming days after Dylan Moore (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. However, he'll remain on the bench with Jake Fraley starting in right field Saturday.
