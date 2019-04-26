Bishop is slashing .271/.370/.400 across his first 81 plate appearances with Triple-A Tacoma.

The line includes seven extra-base hits (six doubles, one home run), 11 walks and six runs. Bishop endured a forearm injury that curtailed his 2018 season at Double-A Arkansas, but his solid numbers thus far at a level higher indicate that it didn't set him back over the long term.

