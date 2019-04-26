Mariners' Braden Bishop: Solid start at Tacoma
Bishop is slashing .271/.370/.400 across his first 81 plate appearances with Triple-A Tacoma.
The line includes seven extra-base hits (six doubles, one home run), 11 walks and six runs. Bishop endured a forearm injury that curtailed his 2018 season at Double-A Arkansas, but his solid numbers thus far at a level higher indicate that it didn't set him back over the long term.
More News
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Returns to minors•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Part of season-opening roster•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Could snag Opening Day spot•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Raking thus far in spring•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Starting in spring opener•
-
Mariners' Braden Bishop: Added to 40-man roster•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...