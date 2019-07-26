Bishop (chest) was on the field running sprints prior to Thursday's game against the Tigers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Bishop has been on the shelf since June 5 due to a lacerated spleen, but he's since been cleared to resume baseball activities. He remains without a timetable for a return, though he's expected to take part in live batting practice before the week comes to an end.

More News
Our Latest Stories