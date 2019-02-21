Bishop (forearm) will start in center field and bat ninth Thursday in the Mariners' Cactus League opener versus the Athletics, Corey Brock of MLB.com reports.

After fracturing his forearm last July, Bishop required surgery and was sidelined for much of the second half of the minor-league season. The young outfielder didn't hit any snags during his rehab over the winter and should get the chance to play regularly throughout the spring before being assigned to the minors to begin the 2019 campaign. Due to the extended absence a season ago, Bishop could be bound for a return trip to Double-A Arkansas, where he slashed .284/.361/.412 across 394 plate appearances in 2018.