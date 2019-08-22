Mariners' Braden Bishop: Still hitting well at Modesto
Bishop (chest) is 3-for-9 with a double, a walk and an RBI over his last three rehab games with High-A Modesto.
Bishop continues to log consistent at-bats with the Nuts as he continues the final leg of his recovery from a lacerated spleen. The outfielder is hitting .250 overall across six games at Modesto, and it remains to be seen when the Mariners will deem him ready to move his assignment up to a higher rung of the minors.
