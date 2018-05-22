Mariners' Braden Bishop: Struggling at Double-A level
Bishop is slashing .224/.320/.327 with 10 extra-base hits (seven doubles, three home runs) and 12 RBI over 183 plate appearances with Double-A Arkansas.
The 24-year-old outfielder had opened eyes in Cactus League play this past spring by slashing .370/.400/.481 over 27 at-bats. That level of success was similar to that which he'd experienced in his first foray against Double-A arms in 2017, when he'd generated a .336/.417/.448 line over 145 plate appearances. However, it's been a precipitous drop across the board thus far in 2018, with a strikeout rate that's more than doubled (10.3 percent to a career-high 20.8 percent) over last season certainly a culprit in his downturn.
