Bishop has been impressing with his bat during intrasquad games at the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma since his most recent return Sept. 1, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old still has a long way to go before hitting his stride against big-league arms, as his two stints with the Mariners the last two seasons have both resulted in sub-.200 averages and strikeout rates of 35.0 percent and 44.4 percent over 78 total plate appearances. However, it's been a different story in Tacoma, where Bishop has consistently been knocking the cover off the ball and recently belted a pair of home runs off top prospect Logan Gilbert. "I'm just using this whole year as an opportunity to keep progressing, whether up there or down here," Bishop said on a video call from Tacoma. "It's either progress or digress. I'm pretty happy with the work I've put in down here."