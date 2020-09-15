Lail allowed three earned runs on four hits over four innings during the Mariners' loss to the Athletics in the second game of a doubleheader Monday. He struck out one and did not factor into the decision.

The right-hander covered a solid amount of innings in what was essentially treated as a bullpen game by manager Scott Servais. Lail did surrender a pair of home runs for the second straight outing, as he'd seen two Giants also leave the yard against him during his previous time on the mound last Tuesday in San Francisco. Lail has shuttled between the alternate training site and the big-league club on multiple occasions since being claimed off waivers from the White Sox on Aug. 10, and that process could repeat itself before the regular season concludes.