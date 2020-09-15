Brennan (oblique) was reinstated from the 45-day injured list Tuesday.
Brennan was placed on the injured list just after the season began, but he was cleared to face live hitters over the weekend. He'll now be available out of the bullpen over the final games of the regular season. He should pitch as a middle reliever initially, but he could take on a higher-leverage role if he performs well early on.
