Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Back from IL
The Mariners reinstated Brennan (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's 11-3 win over the Rangers. He struck out two and worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.
The Rule 5 selection had posted a 5.35 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 37 innings with the Mariners before being shut down in mid-August with the shoulder issue. Now healthy again, Brennan is expected to work in middle relief during the final month of the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Headed for rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Fires side session•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Returns to IL•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: 'Zero pain' after early exit•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Checks out OK postgame•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Leaves Tuesday's game•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...