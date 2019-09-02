The Mariners reinstated Brennan (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's 11-3 win over the Rangers. He struck out two and worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rule 5 selection had posted a 5.35 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 37 innings with the Mariners before being shut down in mid-August with the shoulder issue. Now healthy again, Brennan is expected to work in middle relief during the final month of the season.