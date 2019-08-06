Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Back from injury
Brennan (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Brennan recorded a poor 5.56 ERA in 34 innings prior to landing on the injured list in mid-June. He's been on a rehab assignment for nearly a month, allowing just a single earned run in 8.2 innings.
