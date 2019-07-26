Brennan (shoulder) allowed a solo home run for his only hit and recorded two strikeouts over an inning in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Reno on Wednesday.

The appearance was Brennan's first in five days, and the right-hander was sharp while throwing 12 of 16 pitches for strikes. Manager Scott Servais commented Thursday that Brennan had thrown much better than in previous rehab appearances and could potentially rejoin the team after another one or two turns with the Rainiers.