Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Bullpen session set
Brennan (back/shoulder) is set to throw a bullpen session Wednesday at the team's spring training facility in Arizona and remains on track to return shortly after the All-Star break, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Brennan has been on the shelf since June 14 after experiencing upper back and shoulder fatigue in an appearance the night prior against the Twins. The right-hander apparently remains on track to miss just over a month of action, as he'll likely be activated in the week after the All-Star break if he remains free of setbacks.
