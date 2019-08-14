Brennan, who was removed from Tuesday's appearance against the Tigers after two pitches with an arm injury, checked out okay after the game but will still be reevaluated Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Brennan just recently came off the injured list with a shoulder issue, and he'd logged just two appearances since returning prior to Tuesday's outing. The right-handed reliever apparently looked out of sorts from his bullpen warmup session according to Mariners manager Scott Servais. "It was kind of the perfect storm," Servais said. "He worked out his upper body today, then was out in the bullpen and threw too many pitches. We had the extended inning there, so when he came in, you could kind of tell from the first couple of warm-up pitches he wasn't right."