Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Consecutive effective rehab outings
Brennan (shoulder) fired a pair of scoreless innings during which he allowed just two hits and two walks for Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday and Friday.
Brennan didn't record any strikeouts during either turn, but he was otherwise effective. He's now logged four appearances overall at the minor-league level in his rehab assignment, and the back-to-back outings could mean activation is imminent.
