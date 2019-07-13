Brennan (back/shoulder) allowed three runs (none earned) on a hit, a walk and a wild pitch over one inning for the AZL Mariners against the AZL Royals on Friday. He struck out three.

Brennan ended up firing 17 pitches overall in his first rehab appearance, and although he escaped with an unblemished ERA, he was far from sharp. The right-hander didn't help himself with his pair of wild pitches and the triple he surrendered to Darryl Collins, but he ultimately was able to get out of the inning by striking out the side. Brennan may potentially log at least one more rehab outing before activation.