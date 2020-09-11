Brennan (oblique) is throwing to live batters at the alternate training site Friday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The 29-year-old was previously rehabbing at the Mariners' spring training facility so he wouldn't count against the 60-player pool, but he's now working out at the alternate training site. Brennan has yet to see the field this season due to the left oblique strain, but he may be able to return soon if he's currently facing live hitters.