Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Fires side session
Brennan (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Brennan was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 15 due to right shoulder inflammation, but he's been cleared to resume throwing and is set to hurl another side session Monday. The Mariners have yet to establish a firm timetable for his return.
