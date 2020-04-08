Brennan was still in contention for a bullpen spot on the Opening Day roster when spring training was suspended, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Brennan made a strong case to stick on the Opening Day roster by allowing just one unearned run on three hits across 5.2 innings over five Cactus League appearances. The 28-year-old right-hander made it to the majors for the first time last season following a minor-league career that dated back to 2012, and he was relied on heavily by manager Scott Servais. Brennan logged 44 appearances overall, posting eight holds and a 24.0 percent strikeout rate across 47.1 frames. Given his strong performance this spring, Brennan looks set to see plenty of action again in 2020 once the regular season finally gets underway.