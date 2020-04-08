Mariners' Brandon Brennan: In contention for bullpen spot
Brennan was still in contention for a bullpen spot on the Opening Day roster when spring training was suspended, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Brennan made a strong case to stick on the Opening Day roster by allowing just one unearned run on three hits across 5.2 innings over five Cactus League appearances. The 28-year-old right-hander made it to the majors for the first time last season following a minor-league career that dated back to 2012, and he was relied on heavily by manager Scott Servais. Brennan logged 44 appearances overall, posting eight holds and a 24.0 percent strikeout rate across 47.1 frames. Given his strong performance this spring, Brennan looks set to see plenty of action again in 2020 once the regular season finally gets underway.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the All-2020s team
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew looks ahead, trying to identify the best players at each position...
-
Prospect Profiles: Robert ready?
Luis Robert has mega tools and a great opportunity with the White Sox, but it might not happen...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Kennedy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Nimmo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top dynasty targets based on polling
Who does the Fantasy Baseball community like most for the long haul? Scott White polls the...
-
Prospect Profiles: Meet Wander Franco
Get to know the top prospect in baseball, as Chris Towers breaks down Wander Franco's long-term...