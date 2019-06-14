Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Lands on injured list
Brennan (back/shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Brennan has been battling upper back and shoulder fatigue since early May and will take some time on the injured list to get healthy. Matt Festa was called up from Triple-A Tacoma to help bolster Seattle's bullpen depth in his absence.
