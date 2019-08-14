Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Leaves Tuesday's game
Brennan exited Tuesday's win over the Tigers with an apparent arm injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Brennan threw only two pitches before leaving the game with what looked to be a right arm injury. The 28-year-old was recently sidelined with a shoulder injury, but the specifics of his current injury remains unclear.
