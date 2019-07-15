Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Moving rehab to Triple-A
Brennan (shoulder) will move his rehab to Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Brennan hurled an inning with the AZL Mariners on Friday, allowing three runs (zero earned) on a hit and a walk. He evidently came away from the outing feeling healthy, though he'll make at least one more appearance in the minors prior to being activated from the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Eventful rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Bullpen session set•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Should throw again soon•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Lands on injured list•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Could be headed to IL•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Takes fifth loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.