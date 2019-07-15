Brennan (shoulder) will move his rehab to Triple-A Tacoma, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Brennan hurled an inning with the AZL Mariners on Friday, allowing three runs (zero earned) on a hit and a walk. He evidently came away from the outing feeling healthy, though he'll make at least one more appearance in the minors prior to being activated from the 10-day injured list.

