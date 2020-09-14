The Mariners are expected to activate Brennan (oblique) from the 45-day injured list within the next few days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Of the seven Seattle relievers on the 45-day IL, Brennan is the only pitcher that has a chance to return before the season ends. The strained oblique has kept Brennan on the shelf all season, but he was cleared to face hitters over the weekend and should be ready to join the big club before the end of the week. Though Brennan will likely serve as a middle reliever initially, he could quickly move into higher-leverage work if he impresses in his first handful of appearances.