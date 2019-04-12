Brennan, who picked up his first career win by firing a scoreless inning in which he struck out the side against the Royals on Thursday, has thrived with a reworked changeup, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Brennan is a Rule 5 draft selection that got on the radar of the Mariners' analytics department with an improved changeup that has served as an ideal complement to a mid-90s fastball. The 27-year-old had spent the last six seasons in the minors, with Double-A Birmingham in the White Sox organization serving as his stop for most of 2018. Factoring in Thursday's dominant outing, Brennan has yet to allow an earned run through 9.2 innings and owns a 10:2 K:BB.