Brennan (oblique), who was activated from the injured list Tuesday, allowed an earned run on a solo home run and also surrendered another hit and a walk over two innings in a loss to the Giants on Wednesday. He also recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander was able to pitch in after starter Ljay Newsome lasted just three innings. Brennan hadn't made an appearance since the second game of the season due to his oblique injury. The fact he was able to log 34 pitches in his first game back supports the notion he's at full health and ready to take on a multi-inning relief role for what remains of the regular season.