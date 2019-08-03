Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Return appears imminent
Brennan (shoulder), who has a 1.35 ERA in seven rehab outings with Triple-A Tacoma, could be ready to rejoin the Mariners sometime during their next homestand, which begins next Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Brennan could be a useful member of the bullpen down the stretch if his rehab appearances are any indication. The right-handed reliever did put up some questionable numbers while with the Mariners earlier in the season (5.56 ERA, 1.38 WHIP), but that was largely a byproduct of poor control. Brennan issued 20 walks across 34.0 innings (5.29 BB/9), yet allowed a respectable 27 hits over that same span.
