Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Returns to IL
The Mariners placed Brennan on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to right shoulder inflammation.
Brennan downplayed the arm injury after experiencing some discomfort during his relief appearance Tuesday against the Padres, but the Seattle training staff evidently felt differently about the matter after re-evaluating the rookie reliever. Based on the description of the injury, Brennan doesn't appear to be dealing with a significant concern, but he'll be shut down for at least a week and a half in any event. Seattle called up Taylor Guilbeau from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.
