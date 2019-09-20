Brennan (3-6) was credited with the win in an extra-innings victory over the Pirates on Thursday, firing a perfect 10th inning during which he recorded one strikeout.

Brennan needed a scant nine pitches to preserve a 5-5 tie and subsequently became the pitcher of record courtesy of Aaron Nola's go-ahead RBI groundout in the top half of the 11th. Except for a stumble his last time out versus the White Sox on Sunday, Brennan has been largely effective since returning from the injured list Sept. 1, generating scoreless efforts in six of seven appearances while posting a sparkling 9:0 K:BB across 8.1 innings over that span.