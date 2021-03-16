Brennan was optioned to the minors Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Brennan pitched in two spring games while in big-league camp, allowing three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one over two innings of relief work. He'll be a candidate to join Seattle's bullpen later in the season.
