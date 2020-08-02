Brennan (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The 29-year-old was placed on the 10-day IL earlier in the week with a left oblique strain, and he's now looking at an extended absence. Brennan doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but he won't be eligible to be activated until mid-September.
More News
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Out with oblique strain•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: In contention for bullpen spot•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Secures third win•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Back from IL•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Headed for rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Fires side session•