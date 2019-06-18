Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Should throw again soon
Brennan (back/shoulder) will be cleared to resume throwing soon, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Brennan just hit the injured list last Friday with what was diagnosed as upper back and shoulder fatigue. The news that he'll likely resume throwing at some point this week is certainly encouraging and hints at the possibility that Brennan won't spend much more than the minimum time required, if that much, on the injured list.
