Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Snags unlikely win
Brennan (2-2) allowed an earned run on two hits and three walks across two innings in an extra-inning win over the Athletics on Monday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Brennan escaped with the victory despite allowing a go-ahead home run to Ramon Laureano in the top of the 10th. The right-hander was subsequently bailed out when Domingo Santana and Omar Narvaez came through with run-scoring hits in the home half of the frame to secure the victory for the Mariners. Monday's stumble aside, Brennan has been a relatively solid option for manager Scott Servais, generating a 2.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 23.1 innings. However, things have been a bit on the rocky side of late, as Brennan has allowed four runs (three earned) over his last five appearances.
