Brennan fired a scoreless seventh inning in an exhibition loss to the Padres on Tuesday, recording one strikeout.

The 27-year-old right-hander closed out a solid spring with Tuesday's outing and finished with a 3.52 ERA across 7.2 innings over seven exhibition appearances overall. Brennan was also impressive in his Mariners regular-season debut last Thursday versus the Athletics in Japan, working a scoreless frame in which he allowed a hit and a walk. He projects primarily for middle-relief work in 2019.