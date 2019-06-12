Brennan (2-5) allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old right-hander's difficult June continued Tuesday, as he gave up three earned runs in an appearance for the second time during the month. Brennan was particularly ineffective against the Twins, allowing back-to-back doubles to Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco before walking Nelson Cruz. He got the hook after those 12 pitches and then saw all three players subsequently cross the plate after he exited. Brennan had an impressive 1.86 ERA after a May 5 outing against the Indians, but he's generated a 7.98 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across the 14.2 innings covering his subsequent 13 appearances.