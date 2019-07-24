Brennan (shoulder) is healthy enough to be activated from the injured list but is remaining on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma to address a couple mechanical issues, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Brennan landed on the 10-day injured list in mid-June and seemed set to be activated after appearing in back-to-back games late last week, but he'll instead remain with Tacoma for a bit longer. It's unclear what specific mechanical issues the 28-year-old is working on, but it will nonetheless delay his return to the majors.