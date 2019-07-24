Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Working on mechanics at Triple-A
Brennan (shoulder) is healthy enough to be activated from the injured list but is remaining on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma to address a couple mechanical issues, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Brennan landed on the 10-day injured list in mid-June and seemed set to be activated after appearing in back-to-back games late last week, but he'll instead remain with Tacoma for a bit longer. It's unclear what specific mechanical issues the 28-year-old is working on, but it will nonetheless delay his return to the majors.
More News
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Consecutive effective rehab outings•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Moving rehab to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Eventful rehab appearance•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Bullpen session set•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Should throw again soon•
-
Mariners' Brandon Brennan: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal