Brennan reported being completely pain-free Wednesday after having exited Tuesday's appearance versus the Padres with arm discomfort, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "There's zero pain and I passed all the strength tests," Brennan said. "As the season goes on, it's more of a fatigue factor in your arm. I was maybe a little more tired than normal arm-wise, so it was kind of dragging. But today I played catch and the ball came out really good."

The right-hander was able to play light catch prior to Wednesday's game and came out of it no worse for wear. Brennan felt the fact he made twice as many warmup throws as usual before coming into Tuesday's contest led to the fatigue he felt, and it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to let him rest the arm for a few days or return him to the injured list in order to sign another reliever.