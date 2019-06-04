Mariners' Brandon Williamson: Goes 59th to Mariners

The Mariners have selected Williamson with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-6 lefty, Williamson typically operates in the low-to-mid 90s with his fastball and in the mid-80s with his slider. He was projected as an early-round pick last year but his asking price pushed to the very late rounds. He did not end up pitching last fall after undergoing labrum repair surgery on both hips. His command and control will need to come along if he's to make it as a mid-rotation starter.