The Mariners project Garcia to help them out of the bullpen next season, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Garcia, 24, was used as a starter in 2024 between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas, producing a 2.25 ERA and 134:47 K:BB over 116 innings. The lefty pitched in relief during his final year of college and first year in pro ball, and it sounds as if the Mariners plan to break him in as a member of their bullpen at the major-league level.