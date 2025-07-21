The Mariners selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Garcia has been used as a full-time reliever this season between Double-A Arkansas and Tacoma, producing a 3.51 ERA and 42:17 K:BB over 33.1 frames between the two stops. The lefty has the stuff to be a late-inning weapon for the Mariners in time, but he's likely to be used in low-leverage spots initially. Garcia will be making his major-league debut when he gets into a game.