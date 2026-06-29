Mariners' Brendan Donovan: Could begin rehab after homestand

Donovan (groin) ran sprints on the field Monday and will be re-evaluated after the Mariners' homestand to determine whether he's ready to begin a rehab assignment, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners' homestand runs through Sunday, so Donovan is at least a week from playing in games. That timeline seemingly rules him out for a return before the All-Star break, though he could conceivably be ready for the start of the second half if all goes well. Donovan has been limited to just 25 games this season due to a recurring groin injury.