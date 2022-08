Bernardino was called up by the Mariners to serve as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels.

The 30-year-old lefty made his big-league debut last Sunday Sunday against the Astros, retiring one batter while giving up a hit, a walk and an unearned run. He's been effective in 12.1 innings for Triple-A Tacoma, giving up one earned run while striking out 17 and walking three.