The Mariners signed Davis to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Davis missed time with injuries again in 2025 in the Yankees organization, but he was productive when on the field, slashing .248/.324/.576 with 12 homers in 36 contests at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The former top prospect is likely headed back to the Triple-A level again to start 2026, but he will compete in spring training for a roster spot with the big club.