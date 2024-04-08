The Mariners selected de Geus' contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
De Geus allowed three runs in his first three innings with Tacoma and last saw action in the majors in 2021. The 26-year-old will operate in low-leverage spots.
