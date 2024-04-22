The Mariners optioned de Geus to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Cody Bolton was technically the Mariners' 27th man during Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies, but it will be de Geus who gets sent down to bring Seattle's active roster back down to 26 men. He allowed just one run over 3.1 innings covering four relief appearances during his time in the majors.
