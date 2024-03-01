Anderson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the Mariners' Cactus League loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

Anderson's shot into right center in the second inning with Cade Marlowe aboard snapped a 1-1 tie. The veteran infielder was a somewhat under-the-radar signing by the Mariners at the start of spring camp, and Thursday marked his Cactus League debut. With Luis Urias (shoulder) still rounding back into shape and limited to designated hitter duties for the time being, Anderson should have a solid amount of opportunity to make his case as a non-roster invitee in coming exhibitions.