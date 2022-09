O'Keefe is expected to be called up by the Mariners on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

O'Keefe slashed .253/.330/.449 with 13 homers, 42 runs, 40 RBI and a stolen base over 83 games at Triple-A Tacoma this season and should provide additional depth behind the dish in the coming days since Curt Casali is expected to be placed on the paternity list. O'Keefe was a Rule 5 pick out of the Cardinals organization in 2019 and hasn't yet made his major-league debut.