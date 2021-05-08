site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Brooks Pounders: Lands minor-league deal
RotoWire Staff
May 7, 2021
Pounders signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday.
Pounders served as a non-roster invitee for the Rays last year but was let go at the beginning of June. The right-hander will now report to Triple-A Tacoma to serve as organizational depth for the Mariners.
